MADISON/CENTENNIAL, COLO. - Vultaggio Joseph “Joe” F. Vultaggio, age 70, passed away suddenly on Nov. 6, 2019, doing what he loved most, hunting with family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; sons, Jeffrey, Joseph, (Felicia Peterson, fiancée); Daniel, and Anthony (Jenny); grandchildren, Melissa (Richie), Jessica (Abe), Macayla (Patrick), Josephene (Andrew), Dominique, Denton, Hakan, Vivienne, Patrick, and Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Malakai, Rosalie, Eli, Meredith, Theodore, Kyler, Emirus, and Felix; brother, Robert “Bill” Retallick (Darlene); and sister, Mary Lackovich (Charles). He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth; and his sister, Jean Diggan. Joe was born on Dec. 29, 1948, in Lancaster, Wis. In November 1968, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in Madison, Wis. He served for over 20 years as a strategic aircraft maintenance technician, serving in Vietnam before transitioning into various roles within Strategic Air Command. While stationed at Hickam AFB in Hawaii, he met the love of his life, Peggy Arliene Applegarth-Regnani. They married on July 2, 1981, in Honolulu. The Air Force moved Joe and Peggy to Gwinn, Mich. where he ended his military career in 1989. After retirement, the Colorado Mountains were calling and led the family to their forever home. Not being the type to sit around, Joe did a number of odd jobs eventually landing a 19-year career with Royal Cup Coffee. Joe loved to spend his free time pursuing his lifelong passions of hunting and fishing. Along the way, Joe created amazing friendships and lifelong memories. His friends and family will remember him for his sarcastic sense of humor and quippy remarks, lovingly now-called “Joe-isms;” quick willingness to offer a helping hand to anyone in need; and abundant love for his “grands and greats,” singing “Pony Boy” among other songs. Joe’s memory will live on in the mountains and lakes on his perpetual hunting trip.
