MADISON—Nancy C. Voss, age 73 of Madison, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Nancy was born on Sept. 18, 1945, in Sauk County, the daughter of Walter and Bella (Wartner) Mather. She had two sons, Brett and Scott Voss, who preceded her in death.
Nancy attended St. Joseph Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Baraboo High School. She had worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Teamsters Union Local 695 in Madison.
She enjoyed golfing, bowling, knitting and was a master at quilting, sharing her beautifully stitched quilts with family and friends. She shared her time with the people she met while volunteering for the South Madison Coalition of the Elderly.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Bob (Lorelei) Mather; her six sisters, Marian (Les) Hanneman, Aileen Reilly, Fran (Paul) Breitbach Sr., Judith Mather, Evelyn Mather, and Laurel (Bob) Walker; sister-in-law, Mary Mather; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her two sons, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Mather; and brother-in-law, George Reilly.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, with Father Joji Allam officiating. A visitation will be held prior, from 10 a.m. until the time of service also at St. Dennis.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for making Nancy’s final days comfortable and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy’s name may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Vincent de Paul.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
