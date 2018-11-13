MIDDLETON—Mary Jane Vosen, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at her home. She was born on March 23, 1934, the daughter of Mathias and Anna (Kalscheur) Ziegler. She married Delven Vosen on June 24, 1952, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Ashton.
Mary Jane was a devoted wife and mother and spent her life farming in the Middleton community. She also held various jobs over the years, including delivering newspapers, working for UW Hospital, and in later years, was a caregiver to many. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and active member of The Living Rosary prayer group. Mary Jane enjoyed gardening, especially her flower beds. In later years she loved to travel, enjoying outings with her sisters and brothers, and other family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Chris) Schenk; and son, John Vosen; her grandchildren, Diane Krieger, Jayme Sopha, and Bill Schenk, Dawn Haak, Belonn Martin and Chris Scheuerell, and Brandon and Collin Vosen; great-grandchildren, Julia, Jackson, Sierra, Michael, Eva, Jude, and Seth; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Acker, and Jeanette Ziegler; as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and relatives. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Delven; daughters, Barbara Ann Vosen, and Beverly Scheuerell; her sons, William Vosen, and Daniel “Boone” Vosen; and her grandson, Clinton Scheuerell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Albin, Ray, Vincent, Leo, and Louie Ziegler; her sisters, Marcella Ziegler, Charlotte Wagner, Eleanor Lauber, and Evie Reinke; her brothers-in-law, John Wagner, Ted Lauber, and Alden Reinke; and her sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ziegler, and Marie Ziegler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL HOME, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, and also at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the amazing staff with Agrace HospiceCare, and to her family at Fresenius Medical Care, for all their compassionate and loving care.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761