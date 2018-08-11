STOUGHTON—John J. Vorndran, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at New Perspectives in Sun Prairie. He was born on Dec. 14, 1935, to Albert and Thelma Vorndran. John was raised in Muscoda and graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School. He worked the majority of his adult life for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1992.
On July 16, 1966 John married Judith Bloyer. He was an active member of EAA and spent many days at the Stoughton airport flying his Weedhopper, Piper Clipper, and Stearman biplane. John gave countless hours as the restoration chairman of the Stoughton Opera House. He was named Stoughton Citizen of the Year in 1997.
John is survived by his daughters, Gwen (Bruce) Bosben and Amy Hall; four grandchildren, John and Steve Bosben and Nicholas and Zoe Hall; sister, Judy Knothe; and many extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; and brother, Dick.
Private burial took place in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial services are being planned for September. Memorials may be made to EAA’s Young Eagles Program, P.O. Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903, please indicate the donation is in memory of John Vorndran, or to Stoughton Opera House Friends Association (S.O.H.F.A.) and sent to Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, WI 53589, please indicate the donation is in memory of John Vorndran.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff of New Perspective for the years they cared for John, and to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Please share your memories of John at www.CressFuneralService.com.
