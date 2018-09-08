STOUGHTON—John J. Vorndran, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at New Perspectives in Sun Prairie.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. A luncheon reception will follow at the Stoughton VFW Post 328. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday.
Memorials may be made to EAA’s Young Eagles Program, P.O. Box 3816, Oshkosh, WI 54903, please indicate the donation is in memory of John Vorndran, or to Stoughton Opera House Friends Association (S.O.H.F.A.) and sent to Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, WI 53589, please indicate the donation is in memory of John Vorndran. Please share your memories of John at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton
(608) 873-9244