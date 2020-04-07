Vorndran, G. LaVon

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — G. LaVon Vorndran, age 88, died on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va., at the home she shared with her son, Jim and his family. She was born on Feb. 28, 1932, in Highland, Wis., one of seven children, to Roy and Baptista (Dolan) Schmelzer.
LaVon graduated valedictorian of her class at Highland High School. She continued her education at Madison Business College. LaVon worked as a secretary at Madison Kipp Factory on the east side of Madison, prior to her marriage in 1956 to Richard Vorndran. The couple lived in various places, including Milwaukee, St. Louis, Mo. and Princeton, N.J., and had four children, Kurt, Jeffrey, and twins, James and Janet.
Returning to Madison in 1976, LaVon was employed by the Department of Public Instruction as an Executive Secretary for 20 years until her retirement in 1996. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, brothers and special friends.
LaVon was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey in 1986; her brothers, Robert, Patrick, Jacob and Reverend Monsignor Delbert Schmelzer; and her brothers-and sisters-in-law, Marie Schmelzer, Louis Yager, Norbert Pustina, Larry Meyer, Albert Knothe and John and Judy Vorndran. She is survived by her children, Kurt (Martin), Jim (Kathy) and Janet (Thomas); sisters, Suzette Yager and Patricia Pustina; sisters-in-law, Darlene Schmelzer, Rosemary Schmelzer and Judy Knothe; her grandchildren, David and Nicole O’Connor (Kayla) and Beau and Caroline Vorndran. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jan Haas, Karen Dubois and Judy Riddout. Honorary pallbearers are her Godsons, Rick Schmelzer, David Yager, Joe Schmelzer and Mitch Meyer.
Due to the current health emergency a Memorial Mass will be held in Madison, Wis., at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
