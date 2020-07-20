Vondra, Rosemary C.

PLATTEVILLE — Rosemary C. Vondra, age 92, of Platteville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Azura Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. She was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Hazel Green, the daughter of Phil and Sylvia (Kunkel) Houtakker. On April 13, 1948, Rosemary was united in marriage to Arlyn W. Vondra in Hazel Green. Together they farmed in the Rewey area. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed raising a large Catholic family. Rosemary was a faithful and devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville and was known to have a prayer for all occasions.
Survivors include her 15 children: John (Cindy); Tony (Pat); Dennis (Gail); Steve; Ed (Patti); Mark (Pam); Mary (Jim) Rogers; Jane (Dan) Hale; Joan (Bruce) Bryant; Cathy (Phil) Klein; Ann (Mike) Veith; Marty (Tonya); Rita Vondra; Caroline (John) Van Herwynen; Paul (Marilu); 39 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Joan Linden and Rita Baumhover; a brother, David (Adele) Houtakker; two sisters-in-law: Celina and Ruth Houtakker; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Nuxoll; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Arlyn, Rosemary was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Taylor Vondra; a sister, Betty Nuxoll; two brothers, Harold and Donald Houtakker; two brothers-in-law: Jim Linden and Gary Baumhover.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville with Father John Blewett officiating. Private family burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with her care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.