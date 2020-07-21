Vondra, Rosemary C.

PLATTEVILLE — Rosemary C. Vondra, age 92, of Platteville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Azura Assisted Living in Stoughton, Wis. She was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Hazel Green, the daughter of Phil and Sylvia (Kunkel) Houtakker. On April 13, 1948, Rosemary was united in marriage to Arlyn W. Vondra in Hazel Green. Together they farmed in the Rewey area. She was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed raising a large Catholic family. Rosemary was a faithful and devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Platteville and was known to have a prayer for all occasions.