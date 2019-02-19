PORTAGE / CEDARBURG - Dorothea Emelia Meyer von Trott passed away on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019. Dottie was born on Dec. 19, 1918, to Hertha Elsa Ruth and Walter Carl Franz Meyer at home in Fond du Lac.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara L. Rothwell (Richard L. Olson); grandson, Christopher J. Larsh (Kate); great-grandchildren, Collin J. Larsh, Chloe A. Larsh, and Cuinn R. Larsh; her nephews, Ted (Carol) Meyer, Tom (Maureen) Meyer, Robert (Shirley Meyer), Tim (Phyllis), Tim (Susan) Brockman, Walter Brockman; nieces, Mary Meyer and Kim (Peter) Shrake, along with many friends and extended family members. She was proceeded in death by both of her brothers; and sisters-in-law; granddaughter, Jennifer R. Larsh; and son-in-law, H. Hampton Rothwell; nephew, Donald Brockman.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 22, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to her funeral at 11 a.m., at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, W8267 East State Highway 33, Portage. Arrangements are being handled by Kratz Funeral Home of Portage, www.kratzfuneralhome.com.
A Memorial service and interment will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in early May 2019, in Cedarburg. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer Association, 517 N. Segoe Road, Suite 301, Madison WI 53705, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, W8267 State Highway 33, Portage WI 53901.