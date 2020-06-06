Von Bergen, Mickey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Mickey Von Bergen, 77, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away on May 25, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus.

He was born on June 30, 1942, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the oldest of Anita (Kinney) and William Von Bergen's three children. Mick attended Ames High School 1956 –1960, where he excelled in football and track.

He attended Iowa State University where he earned a degree in engineering. He was active in intramural sports and ROTC and was named top cadet in his class. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity, where he met many of his life-long friends. He continued his education at the University of Iowa and earned an M.B.A. in 1966.

Mick served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a second lieutenant transportation officer and earned a bronze star.

He returned to the states and met Judith Kay Hannum on a blind date. They were married on June 16, 1973. In November 1975, they became parents to triplets.

Throughout his various adventures Mick accumulated many close friends, and this continued as he married and started a family.

The family moved to Madison in 1978, when Mick took a position as a sales manager at Warman International (now Weir).