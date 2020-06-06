Von Bergen, Mickey

MADISON - Mickey Von Bergen, 77, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away on May 25, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus.
He was born on June 30, 1942, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the oldest of Anita (Kinney) and William Von Bergen's three children. Mick attended Ames High School 1956 –1960, where he excelled in football and track.
He attended Iowa State University where he earned a degree in engineering. He was active in intramural sports and ROTC and was named top cadet in his class. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity, where he met many of his life-long friends. He continued his education at the University of Iowa and earned an M.B.A. in 1966.
Mick served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a second lieutenant transportation officer and earned a bronze star.
He returned to the states and met Judith Kay Hannum on a blind date. They were married on June 16, 1973. In November 1975, they became parents to triplets.
Throughout his various adventures Mick accumulated many close friends, and this continued as he married and started a family.
The family moved to Madison in 1978, when Mick took a position as a sales manager at Warman International (now Weir).
Mick and Judy joined Covenant Presbyterian Church soon after arriving in Madison. The church community has played a large role in the lives of their family over the past 40+ years.
Mick became a grandfather in 2006 with the birth of Claire Marie Von Bergen. Michael Alexander Whitley and Brooke Deitte Von Bergen followed in 2009. Then William Von Bergen Whitley (named for Mick) in 2011, Katherine Quinn Whitley and Brynn Katherine Donnelly in 2014, and the family baby Sullivan Jack Donnelly in 2017.
Mick moved into Attic Angels in 2015, where he was well-loved and well-cared for.
He spent his final days in intensive care under the watchful eyes of the wonderful caretakers who work on the VA's COVID ward. We can never thank them enough for the care and kindness they provided.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anita Von Bergen; his sister, Becky Wallway; sister-in-law, Rebecca Von Bergen; nephew, Samuel Ross Von Bergen; and many close friends. He is survived by his wife, Judith Von Bergen; his brother, William Allen Von Bergen; his children, Katherine (Chris) Donnelly, Nicholas (Jenny) Von Bergen, and Jacqueline (Michael) Whitley; seven grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews and a debt of one keg of beer the family plans to honor.
A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to do so. Family will update CaringBridge.org when a date is chosen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Heifer Project, Attic Angel Place, or any charity that helps make the world better in Mick's name.
