Von Arx, Herbert

NEW GLARUS—Herbert Von Arx, age 94 passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1925, to Emil Von Arx and Clara (Hanson) Ingwell. Herb grew up on the Henry Hanson family farm, and graduated from Blanchardville High School, where he excelled as an athlete. After High School Herb served in Europe with the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during WWII. Following his return from service, he graduated from Luther College, where he lettered in baseball. Herb was a teacher and coach, teaching U.S. history and elementary physical education for many years. He married Delores Waage of Argyle.
Herb is survived by his daughters, Christine Merriam and Cynthia (Richard Knoebel), sons, John (Elizabeth) Von Arx and Peter (Cheryl) Von Arx; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a step-great-grandchild. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, DeAnne Von Arx, Barbara Waage, and Esther Disch, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Donald Von Arx and Marshall Ingwell; and sister Irene Carey.
A private burial service with military honors will take place at the Yellowstone Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Blanchardville, Wis.
The ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME of New Glarus is assisting the family.
