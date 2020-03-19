Von Arx, Herbert

NEW GLARUS—Herbert Von Arx, age 94 passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on Sept. 19, 1925, to Emil Von Arx and Clara (Hanson) Ingwell. Herb grew up on the Henry Hanson family farm, and graduated from Blanchardville High School, where he excelled as an athlete. After High School Herb served in Europe with the 42nd Rainbow Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during WWII. Following his return from service, he graduated from Luther College, where he lettered in baseball. Herb was a teacher and coach, teaching U.S. history and elementary physical education for many years. He married Delores Waage of Argyle.