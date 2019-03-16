Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Chris C. von Allmen, age 43, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1975, in Madison, to Carl and Mary (Walterscheit) von Allmen. He graduated from Oregon High School. Chris worked in the carpenter trades.

Chris is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Cecil; siblings, Mark (Jean) von Allmen and John (Holly) von Allmen; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Mary von Allmen.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Celebrate
the life of: von Allmen, Chris C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.