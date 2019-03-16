MADISON - Chris C. von Allmen, age 43, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1975, in Madison, to Carl and Mary (Walterscheit) von Allmen. He graduated from Oregon High School. Chris worked in the carpenter trades.
Chris is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Cecil; siblings, Mark (Jean) von Allmen and John (Holly) von Allmen; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Mary von Allmen.
A private family service will be held at a later date.