Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Carl A. von Allmen, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Carl was born on Dec. 5, 1933, to John and Louise (Zenger) von Allmen.

He was a mechanic for Red Fields Garage and served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic. Carl married Mary Walterscheit on Sept. 7, 1957. He worked at Oscar Mayer for 32 years and retired. Carl then went to GM for 18 years.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

He is survived by sons, Mark (Jean), John (Holly) and Chris; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; mother and father, Louise and John; sister, Lorraine; and brothers, Bob, Wally, and Paul. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Celebrate
the life of: von Allmen, Carl A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.