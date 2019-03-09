MADISON - Carl A. von Allmen, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Carl was born on Dec. 5, 1933, to John and Louise (Zenger) von Allmen.
He was a mechanic for Red Fields Garage and served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic. Carl married Mary Walterscheit on Sept. 7, 1957. He worked at Oscar Mayer for 32 years and retired. Carl then went to GM for 18 years.
He is survived by sons, Mark (Jean), John (Holly) and Chris; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; mother and father, Louise and John; sister, Lorraine; and brothers, Bob, Wally, and Paul. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A gathering will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.