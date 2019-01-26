MADISON - Barbara Voltz, age 81, died on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. She was born in Milwaukee, on June 8, 1937, the eldest daughter of five siblings to Oraville and Christine Voltz.
Barbara joined the order of the Notre Dame nunnery where she was educated and became a teacher and principal. She also worked for Affirmative Milwaukee and for the State of Wisconsin as director of Health and Social Services for the upper regions of Wisconsin, before retiring to Madison. Barbara was a caring and loving person and loved to help people whenever she could. She had a great love for the Lord and for her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her nieces, Collette Perez, Michelle Hanson and Deanna Perez; and extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.