MADISON - Shirley (née Jomin) Volpiansky passed away on Jan. 12, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born in Lida, Poland (now Belarus). Shirley survived the Holocaust. At the end of the war, she and her husband, Solomon, spent four years in a displaced persons camp in Italy. In 1949, they came to Boston, Mass. as post-World War II refugees. Shirley and Sol moved to Madison, Wis. in 1999. Shirley was intelligent and hard-working. She was known for her wonderful baking, fluency in multiple languages, and for her little black dog, Max.
She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Paula Volpiansky (Larry Chapman); grandchildren, Shanna and Alyssa Dell; her Erez and Volpiansky family members in Israel; and her beloved companion dog, Max. She was preceded in death by numerous family members murdered in the Holocaust; and by survivors, Mateus Jomin, her father; Raja Biszhanski, her sister; and her husband, Solomon Volpiansky.
Special appreciation to Tabor Oaks staff, Agrace HospiceCare staff and to Devyn Brown, who sat with Shirley the night before her passing, and whom Shirley thought of as a grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with Rabbi Betsy Forester presiding. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Madison Jewish Social Services or University Woods-Oakwood Village.
