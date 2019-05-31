SUN PRAIRIE — Volodymyr "Vole" Skibicky, 96, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, in Sun Prairie, at Brookdale Memory Care, where he received excellent care, along with SSM Hospice.
He was born November 17, 1922, in Zhovkva, (Oblast: Lvov) Ukraine to Zachary and Anna (Brukhail) Skibicky, the eldest of 7. During World War II, he was conscripted to work in German factories. After the war, he was sponsored by an American business as a laborer, arriving in the U.S. on July 15, 1949. He worked as a machinist and learned the tool-die maker’s trade. He became a U.S. citizen on Nov. 1, 1955.
He married Anna Nogacz on June 14, 1952, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago. They moved to Wisconsin in 1963, where he worked in plastics at Flambeau and then Teel’s in Baraboo. There, and in Lake Delton, they operated motels and invested in rental property. They retired to Sun Prairie and wintered at their second home in Tucson, Arizona for many years.
Vole, with his handy-man skills, gladly helped his family and neighbors. He believed in doing quality work with thoroughness and perfection. He crafted Ukrainian woodwork such as plates, crucifixes, and jewelry boxes.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; children, Vera (Kerry) Page, and Uliana (Rich Polenska); grandchildren, Kevin and David Page, and Natalie Kozlowski; daughter-in-law, Anne Leibold; a sister in Ukraine, Nadia Roshushan; and other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Taras; 3 sisters, Vera, Liuba Stecyk, Iryna Rubalko; and 2 brothers, George and Julian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will be held in Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sacred Hearts Building Fund, Colonial Club Senior Center in Sun Prairie, or your local Ukrainian church.