Vollbrecht, Dorothy Jane (Bartz)

MADISON — Our beloved mother, Dorothy Jane (Bartz) Vollbrecht, passed away on March 21, 2020, at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family. She will now join her loving husband, Raymond Louis Vollbrecht; mother, Lena Elsie (Pekowsky) Bartz; father, Earl Edward Bartz; and many aunts and uncles in Heaven. Dorothy was born on April 13, 1935, in Baraboo, Wis., where she stayed until moving to Madison to study music at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. She met the love of her life at a dance and married him on Aug. 10, 1963. Together, they had two wonderful children, Timothy Ray and Tarsus Earlena. Mom devoted her life to being a wife and mother and always put her family before her own self. Later in life, she worked for ten years at Marshall Field’s. She loved music, especially playing the flute and violin. Her other interests included gardening, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and reading. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her furry poodle companion, Skyler.