Vollbrecht, Dorothy Jane (Bartz)

MADISON — Our beloved mother, Dorothy Jane (Bartz) Vollbrecht, passed away on March 21, 2020, at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family. She will now join her loving husband, Raymond Louis Vollbrecht; mother, Lena Elsie (Pekowsky) Bartz; father, Earl Edward Bartz; and many aunts and uncles in Heaven. Dorothy was born on April 13, 1935, in Baraboo, Wis., where she stayed until moving to Madison to study music at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. She met the love of her life at a dance and married him on Aug. 10, 1963. Together, they had two wonderful children, Timothy Ray and Tarsus Earlena. Mom devoted her life to being a wife and mother and always put her family before her own self. Later in life, she worked for ten years at Marshall Field’s. She loved music, especially playing the flute and violin. Her other interests included gardening, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and reading. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her furry poodle companion, Skyler.
You have free articles remaining.
Our family would like to thank the Catholic Charities Day Center for keeping mom safe during the day, the entire staff at St Mary’s Hospital on 3 SW, the entire staff at Agrace Hospice Center and Dr. Sarah Fulham. We so appreciate everything you did for our mother.
A Private Graveside Service will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718, www.giveshelter.org. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Mom, we know you are watching over us from heaven and will be with us forever. Rest in peace, dear one.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.