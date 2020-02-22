Volkmann, Judith E. (Dushack)

SUN PRAIRIE — Judith E. Volkmann (Dushack), age 75, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie. She was born on May 10, 1944, and was the daughter of Glen and Edith (Smyth) Dushack. She loved her family and especially her grandsons Connor and Brady.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Merlet, Julie (Jonathan Evans) Volkmann; two grandsons, Connor and Brady Merlet; brothers, Richard (Dorothy), James, and Dennis; sisters, Ruth (Orville) Frank, Linda Gladem, and Donna (Dan) Wells; brother-in-law, Ernest Johnson and sisters-in-law, Janet and JoAnn Dushack; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Russ in 2012, infant brother Donald; a sister, Shirley Johnson; brothers, Monsignor Douglas, Gary and David; sisters-in-law, Linda, Agnes and Brenda Dushack; and brother-in-law, David Gladem.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenerberndt will preside. A visitation will be held from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com

