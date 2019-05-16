MONONA - Henrietta Volker, age 90, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Leonard and Anna (Waldinger) Hinze. Henrietta graduated from Central High School in 1947. She married Frederick Volker Jr., on Nov. 4, 1950, in Madison.
Henrietta worked for Monona Grove Schools in food service and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, playing all word games and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, including cooking for the holidays, traveling the world with her husband and especially being a grandma.
Henrietta is survived by her sons, Michael Volker and Sean (Amylynne) Volker; daughters, Susan Volker and Kimberly (Habib) Dagher; grandchildren, Danielle, Mariah, Kristen, Nic, Leilani, Christiana, Katerina, Anna-Maria and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Veda, Jasper and Aaron; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frederick; sister, Anna (John) Malas; and brother, Norbert "Butch" Hinze. Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m., on Sunday, May 19, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to Monona EMS or Agrace HospiceCare.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Sandra Kamnetz, Dr. Diane Anderson, the nurses and staff at Meriter Hospital, Monona EMS and Agrace HospiceCare, and her niece, Pat Ring for all of their wonderful care and support given to Henrietta. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.