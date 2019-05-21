WINDSOR—Romelle F. “Romy” Voigt, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home in Windsor. She was born on Aug. 6, 1938, the daughter of Elmer and Remilda (Koeser) Mayer. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1956. Romy married Wayne Voigt and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on April 12 of this year.
Romy was a gifted athlete, artist, baker and musician. She loved girl scouting and the outdoors. She was a devoted grandmother, mother and wife who will be missed.
Romy is survived by her husband, Wayne Voigt; her children, Kelly (John Shaw) Voigt, Carlene (Al) Boehmer and Tim Voigt; grandchildren, Taylor, Devin, Logan and Joel; and her siblings, Iris, Joan, Herman and Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Remilda; and her siblings, Carol, Shirley and Dennis.
A private family service will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
(608) 846-4250