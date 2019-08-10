MADISON—Dr. William F. Vogelsang, Professor Emeritus of Engineering Physics at University of Wisconsin, quietly passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at age 90.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 10:15 a.m. until the time of service. Light refreshments will follow.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Oakwood Chamber Players, Westminster Presbyterian Church or University League.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.