MADISON—Dr. William F. Vogelsang, Professor Emeritus of Engineering Physics at University of Wisconsin, quietly passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at age 90.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4100 Nakoma Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 10:15 a.m. until the time of service. Light refreshments will follow.
Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to Oakwood Chamber Players, Westminster Presbyterian Church or University League.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
608-238-3434