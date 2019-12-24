Vogel, Wayne

MARSHALL - Wayne Vogel, age 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019, with his family at his side, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at Cress Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Noon. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.