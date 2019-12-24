Vogel, Wayne

You have free articles remaining.
MARSHALL - Wayne Vogel, age 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2019, with his family at his side, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at Cress Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Noon. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral Home
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI
608-837-9054
To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Vogel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.