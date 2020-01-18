Vogel, Natalie Jo

FITCHBURG - Natalie Jo Vogel passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

Natalie was born on Feb. 25, 1957, in Joliet, Ill. to the late James and Shirley Dawson.

She moved to Madison, Wis. at the age of 7, and that year met her longtime childhood friend of 55 years, Donnie Nicholson.

Natalie was married in 1975 and from that marriage two children were born, Michael James Vogel on June 27 1977, and Brooke Ann Miller May 28th 1980. In 1989 she started work at Birchwood Court as a staff supervisor, meeting her longtime friends of 30 years Greg and Elaine Unbehaun, Rhonda Casselman and Jay Hanson.

Natalie loved gardening, canning, baking and fishing. She also loved getting together with her friends for a friendly game of farkle or a summertime drive to the Dells for an outdoor movie.

Natalie is survived in death by Michael Vogel, Chasity Gann (son) Brooke Miller, Scott Philippi (Daughter); grandchildren, Austin Miller, Hunter Vogel, Kyssah Gann, Dawsyn Vogel, Brianna Philippi, Carter Philippi, Keira Philippi, Donna Pettenger (aunt); and many cousins.

Natalie was baptized in 2012 as one of Jehovah’s witnesses and looked forward to the promise of a time when sickness and death will be on more.