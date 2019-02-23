Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Carl Frederick Voelz, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Milwaukee, the son of Carl and Dorothy (Berry) Voelz.

Carl is survived by his sisters, Pamela Voelz and Melissa Voelz; and nephew, Evan Voelz. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Voelz.

Carl's wish was for his friends to remember him with a toast at the Harmony Bar. Memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Lions Camp. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

