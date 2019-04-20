MADISON - Richard J. Vlk passed away on Jan. 14, 2019, at the age of 90. Born on April 21, 1928, in Oak Park, Ill., Richard was in sales and management in the furniture industry for over 50 years. As a U.S. Marine, Richard served in the Pacific in 1945.
He is survived by his three children; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter and her two children. In addition, he is survived by his sister; and his companion of twelve years, Susie Shetney.
His family would like to send special thanks to the staff of the Veteran's Hospital Community Living Center for the loving care shown to Richard during his last weeks.
An inspiration to us all, we will never forget this amazing man, and he will live on through the light he passed on to everyone he touched.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A light lunch will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.