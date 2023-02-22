April 17, 1927 - Feb. 15, 2023

MONONA - Vivian Fay Barry Meicher, age 95, fondly known to the family as the "Cookie Grandma," passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Vivian was born in Sparta and grew up on several different farms until her family settled on a farm in Tomah.

Vivian graduated from Tomah high school and started working at the Tomah telephone company and eventually transferred to the Madison location. In Madison, she met the love of her life Wilfred "Buck" Meicher. Vivian and Wilfred were married for 69 years. Vivian loved that she married into Wilfred's large family since she grew up as an only child. The highlight of her life were her four children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with one more on the way).

Vivian was fondly known as the goofy grandma because she was always laughing and being silly with her family. Vivian and Wilfred loved being Devil's Lake Campground hosts for 22 years. Vivian enjoyed sewing, playing cards with family, car rides, crocheting, playing bingo at the VFW on Cottage Grove Road, going for breakfast at Cottage Café, and getting together with the family on holidays. She loved to sit on her front porch and watch all her beautiful flowers grow. For her 95th birthday, Vivian rode a plane for the first time when her four children took her on a trip to Disney world. Even one of her grandkids joined for a day.

Vivian is survived in death by her four children, Thomas (Mary) Meicher, Denis Meicher, Steven (Doriann) Meicher and Jane (David) Beebe; ten grandchildren, Milissha (Adam Volwald) Meicher, Matthew ( Amanda) Meicher, Andrew (Laura) Meicher, Ashley Meicher, Jacob ( Emily) Meicher, Kolten Meicher, Wilson (Maria Krutikova) Beebe, Patrick (Stephanie) Meicher, Mara (Ryan Shogren) Beebe and Kaley Meicher; five great-grandchildren, Kade Meicher, Raylan Meicher, Clayton Meicher, Bryson Meicher, Beau Meicher and a baby on the way.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Meicher; her mother, Anna (Ripp) Barry, and her father, Thomas Barry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

If you would like to do anything in Vivian's honor, you could have a Reuben on St. Patrick's Day, plant marigolds or tiger lilies in your yard, donate to St. Jude, and love your family with all your heart just like she did.

