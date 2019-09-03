DEFOREST - Robert “Bob” A. Vitense, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born in Madison on December 6, 1946, the son of Burnette and Katie Helleckson.
Bob is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Stromme and Stacey (Ryan) Kvammen; granddaughters, Mya and Lila; and grandson, Evan.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Vitense as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.