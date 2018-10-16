Try 1 month for 99¢

OREGON—Todd James “Vito” Vitale, age 39, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Drive

(608) 442-5002

