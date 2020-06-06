Virnoche, Ellen

MADISON - Ellen Virnoche, age 89, passed away on June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Armagh, N. Ireland, on Nov. 28, 1930, the loving daughter of Mary (Toner) Kelly. Ellen married the love of her life, Richard Virnoche, on Aug. 21, 1954, and they celebrated 65 wonderful years together.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Antonette (John) Nixon; her two sons, Tim (Karen) Virnoche and Tom (Holly) Virnoche; her loving grandchildren; and family members in Ireland. She was preceded in death by her son, Terry; grandson, Colin; two brothers; a sister; and her mother.
Private family services were held. Memorials may be gifted in Ellen's name to the Catholic MultiCultural Center in Madison. For online condolences, visit www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.