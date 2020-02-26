Virnig, Sandra Rae (Shire)

MADISON — Sandra Rae (Shire) Virnig, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living of Madison. She was born in Madison, Wis. on June 27, 1935, the daughter of Helmer J. and Marguerite (Hall) Olson. Sandra grew up in rural DeForest and attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade. She graduated in 1953 from DeForest High School. Sandra worked at City View Nursing Home as a Medical Secretary for 20 years. In 1964, she married John J. Virnig and together they made a blended family.

Sandra was a Northside of Madison resident for over 55 years. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was a member of VFW 8483 and was a former VFW Auxiliary President. She was also a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In earlier years, she and her husband were very active at the VFW 8483 and helped get it where it is today. Sandra was a kind, caring person and mother. She loved her animals (numerous dogs and cats). She was an avid Badger and Packer fan and was a big fan of country music, especially Toby Keith. She loved a good Korbel old fashion sweet at her Friday night fish fries.