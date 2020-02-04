Virnig, Leroy James

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Memorial donations can be sent to the Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.