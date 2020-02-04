Virnig, Leroy James

Virnig, Leroy James

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Leroy “Lee” Virnig, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Memorial donations can be sent to the Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Virnig, Leroy James

Leroy Virnig

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Leroy Virnig, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 7
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Leroy's Celebration of Life begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics