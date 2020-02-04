Virnig, Leroy James

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Leroy “Lee” Virnig, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Memorial donations can be sent to the Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
