Virginia Rosina Haag

June 12, 1934 - Aug. 3, 2023

RICE LAKE - Virginia Rosina Haag, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 12, 1934, in Cross Plains, WI, to Devillo and Eleanor (Boehnen) Foye. Virginia graduated from Cross Plains Middleton High School, and was married to Herbert Haag on December 29, 1953.

She was a loving homemaker, a bartender and a waitress. She was active in the VFW Auxiliary, garden club, and provided home cleaning for the elderly. She had a strong sense of family, loved her family especially her grandkids and bowled for Appleyard's.

She is survived by four children: Dave Haag, Dale (Colleen) Haag, Cyndi Dirkes and Sue (Larry) Olson; special friend, Patti Haag; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Virgil Lund; brother-in-law, Fran Haag; sister-in-law, Lorraine Foye; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Haag; her parents, Devillo and Eleanor Foye; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Henry and Katheryn Haag; brother-in-law, Bud Haag; sister-in-law, Elaine Haag; two sisters and brother-in-law: Ruth Foye and Delores and Russ Morter; 2 brothers and sister-in-law, John and Betty Foye and Arthur Foye; son-in-law, Dan Dirkes; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 26, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church in Birchwood, WI, Father Isaiah Schick officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Mt. Horeb, WI, with interment at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Mt. Horeb.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials would be appreciated to American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or a charitable organization of your choice.