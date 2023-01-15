Virginia M. "Ginny" White

Oct. 15, 1929 – Jan. 11, 2023
MADISON — Virginia M. “Ginny” (Fritz) White, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
We will be celebrating Ginny’s life at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
