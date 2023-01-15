 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia M. "Ginny" White

Oct. 15, 1929 – Jan. 11, 2023

MADISON — Virginia M. “Ginny” (Fritz) White, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will be celebrating Ginny’s life at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

