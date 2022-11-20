August 14, 2022

MIDDLETON — Virginia L. Pfotenhauer, age 95, of Middleton, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. She was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to John and Evelyn (Luhman) Watson

Virginia graduated from Sheboygan North High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, from which she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in English Education (1950) and a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction (1965). Her teaching experience included secondary schools in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, and Howards Grove, Wisconsin; and middle and elementary schools in Sheboygan and Middleton, Wisconsin.

She married Milton G. Pfotenhauer in Sheboygan, Wisconsin (1951), who preceded her in death (1996).

Virginia attended Middleton Community Church. She was a member of PDK (education) Fraternity, Middleton-Cross Plains Educators Group and the Middleton Historical Society. She previously volunteered at Middleton Outreach Ministry (MOM), where she worked in the food and clothing distribution center.

Her good health in recent years allowed her to live abundantly. She enjoyed visiting friends, exercising, and reading. During her teaching career, she especially enjoyed teaching creative writing. Following her retirement, it was a special joy to meet former students who stopped to recall past classroom events. Teaching was a vocation that was “challenging, changing, fun, and certainly never boring,” she frequently said. After retirement, she continued to write engaging short stories, and read about current events.

Virginia is survived by her son, Jon Pfotenhauer; and daughter, Ann Mueller (Scott) of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Nicole Mueller-Kuno (Nick) and Christopher (Vicky) Mueller of Denver, Colorado; and great-grandchild, Penelope Ann Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Pfotenhauer; and siblings, David, Helen, and Ruby.

A memorial service celebrating her life was held at the Middleton Community Church, with family members and relatives, in September 2022. Her final resting place is the Middleton Junction Cemetery, Middleton, Wisconsin.

