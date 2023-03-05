Sept. 22, 1937 – Feb. 28, 2023

MONONA—Virginia E. “Ginger” Bollinger, age 85, of Monona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Oak Park Place. She was born on Sept. 22, 1937, in Bell Center, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Myrtle (Brockway) Martin.

Ginger graduated from Muscoda High School in 1956. She married Ernest Bollinger on Oct. 3, 1959. Prior to retirement, Ginger worked for many years as a keypunch operator at GTE. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, hanging out with her very loving (but mischievous) friends, going on many gambling adventures, playing cards and dice games, cooking, and travelling. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, where she volunteered as a greeter and in the food pantry and was also a member of the Moose Club and a Lioness. As the wife of a Monona fireman, she and Ernie volunteered many hours to the Monona community.

Ginger is survived by her sons, Bryan (Bridget) Bollinger and Denis Bollinger; daughters, Juanita Braley, Laure A. (Michael Darwin) Bollinger and Tina Beneker; grandchildren, Joshua (Julie) Bollinger, Wesley Bollinger, Tyler Beneker, Colton Darwin, Travis Braley, Amaya Beneker, Taegan Bollinger, Zoey Darwin and Gianna Bollinger; great-grandchildren, Ernest Bollinger and Shane Jones-Caraway; sister, Donna Roh; and brothers, LaVonne Martin, Edward (Mary) Martin and Wayne (Mary Ann) Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest Lee Bollinger; son-in-law, David Braley, Jr.; brothers, Keith, Roger, Gale and Donald Martin; sister, Emogene Johnson; and very special friend, Alice Ketelboeter.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Monday March 6, 2023, with Rev. Elisa Brandt presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday. Private burial will be held at Avoca Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff on 4 East at St. Mary’s Hospital, Monona EMS, and Oak Park Place Rehab Center for all of their wonderful care given to Ginger. Memorials may be made to the St. Stephen’s Food Pantry or Monona EMS.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

