July 20, 1928—Feb. 8, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Virgil W. Schroeder, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hyland Park in Sun Prairie.

He was born in Plain, on July 20, 1928, to Edward and Bertha (Peetz) Schroeder. Virgil met his future wife Marvalene (Wopat) in 1951, during a dance at Turner Hall in Madison. They married on October 10, 1953, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kendall, and were married for 66 years until Marvalene’s passing on June 12, 2020.

Virgil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War Conflict. After leaving the Army, he farmed in DeForest and then later went to work for Hanley Implement in Sun Prairie until his retirement in 1990.

He was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he was a past Grand Knight. In retirement, Virgil and Marvalene enjoyed traveling, playing cards and polka dancing.

He is survived by his children: Michael (Roxanne) Schroeder of Gothenburg, NE, Linda (Pat) Finnegan of Midlothian, VA, Dennis of Sun Prairie, Kathleen (Martin) Skotzke of Oregon, Theresa of Madison and James (Sandra) Schroeder of Sun Prairie; nine grandchildren: Casey, Elizabeth, Preston, Kimberly, Patrick, Ryan, Joseph, Chris and Leah; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marvalene; his parents; brother, Oliver; and sister, Luella.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. Sun Prairie with Father Miroslaw Syznal presiding. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday. Virgil’s family would like to thank Hyland Park and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, can be made to the Sacred Hearts School Endowment Fund.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400