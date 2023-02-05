Nov. 22, 1934 – Jan. 31, 2023

MADISON — Virgil C. Jurrens, age 88, passed away January 31, 2023.

He was born November 22, 1934, the son of Tim and Lena (Roll) Jurrens in Tyndall, S.D. Virgil graduated from Avon High School in 1953, and married Maxine M. Mayer June 17, 1955, in Avon, S.D. He was employed by Burroughs / Unisys Computers for 28 years, retiring as branch manager in 1991.

Virgil was a loving husband, dedicated father and cherished his grandchildren. He loved to attend their activities and cheer them on. He was a man of strong faith with a steadfast love for God. He was an active church member serving as Elder, Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a bible study group member for 21 years, and served on many committees. He was a member of the Madison West Kiwanis for 48 years. Virgil was an avid Badger Sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Packers.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Maxine; children: Jeffery (Debra) Jurrens, Bark River, Mich., Kimberly (Dale) Schmidt, Merrimac, Wis., Robin (Tim) Cox, Geneva, Ill., and Jay (Paula) Jurrens, Verona, Wis.; grandchildren: Heather (Paul) Stemick, Joshua (Beth) Jurrens, Dustin (Jen) Schmidt, Danielle (Anthony) Daniels, Austin (Anna) Cox, Ashley Cox, and Jenna and Nathan Jurrens; and great-grandchildren: Lacey, Elizabeth, Gabriella, and Bennett Stemick, Callum Daniels, and Jack Jurrens. He is further survived by brother-in-law, Melvin Mayer, Coeurd’Alene, Idaho; sisters-in-law: Carol Jurrens, Avon, S.D., Bernice Roth Minneapolis, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Chester, Raymond, LeRoy and Eldon; sisters: Viola Voigt, Leatta Schorteman, and Erma Dykstra; and grandson, Adam Schmidt.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd. Madison, WI 53711. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgil’s name, may be made to the Madison West Kiwanis Club, or Midvale Community Lutheran Church.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406