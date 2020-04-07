MONDOVI / BARABOO - Violet Irene (Meier) McNish, age 87, died on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born to Violet (Clark) and William Meier, in the Town of Exline, on Feb. 16, 1933, the second oldest of nine children. Irene was married to Lawrence McNish in June 1950 and had four children. Irene and Lawrence moved their family from Wis. to Ill. in 1956, spending the next 31 years in Chicago, Ill., and finally, Carol Stream, Ill. After Lawrence’s retirement, they moved and built a home in Baraboo, Wis. in 1987, where Irene lived until moving to Stoughton in 1999 and finally to Sun Prairie in 2005. Irene proudly worked at every job she ever had, retiring from Kmart after 28+ years of loyal service in 1996. Irene never truly stopped working even though she left her last job in 2005 at the age of 72. A longtime Chicago Cubs fan, Irene was determined to see at least one Cub World Series victory before joining her husband Lawrence in heaven. In 2016, that dream came true! Becoming a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and recently a great-great-grandmother brought many smiles to Irene’s face. Irene spent many fun-filled hours attending school musical concerts, HS football, track events, school graduations, and many, many hockey games.