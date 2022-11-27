Oct. 22, 1927—Nov. 23, 2022

WAUNAKEE—Viola “Vi” Buechner, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1927, in Springfield Corners, WI, to Theodore A. Pertzborn, Sr. and Elizabeth (Grosse) Pertzborn. She married Norbert Buechner on December 29, 1960.

Vi’s primary work was in the home, caring for her family. However, she did work outside the home briefly at the Innkeeper part-time in the early to mid-1970s prepping the salad bar. Her other jobs included babysitting (private daycare) and working and volunteering at the Waunakee Manor. She loved holding garage sales, playing cards (Solo mostly), spending time with her Red Hatters group, the Red Hot Tamales, growing/wintering geraniums, and watching her beloved Milwaukee Brewers. She also enjoyed playing bingo and trying her luck with pull tabs and scratch-offs. She was famous for her Scotcheroos.

Survivors include daughters: Lisa Foy (Ed Harris), Sue (Wes) Gray, Denise (Luke) Wacek, Dorothy, Pam (Jon) Ripp; one son, Vincent; seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, James, Zach, Brittany, Justin, Lexa, and Holly; five great-grandchildren: Ajah, Mason, Halyn, Everly, and Odin; three sisters-in-law: Rose Grosse, Audrey (Ludwig) Buechner, and Kay (Leo) Buechner; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norbert; parents, Theodore and Elizabeth Pertzborn; and many siblings and siblings-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. Friends may call at the Winn-Cress funeral home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 5:00—7:00 p.m. and on November 30, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Private burial will take place at St. Martins Cemetery, Martinsville.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William Ranum and Mary and other nursing staff at Waunakee Dean Clinic for their longtime care and friendship; Dr. Robert Greytak and his assistant Kayla at SSM Dean Podiatry, and Dr. Julia Agapov at SSM Davis Duehr Dean; Msgr. Gunn for his prayers and spiritual support; the staff at the Waunakee Senior Center; and the Waunakee EMS and Fire Department. There are far too many others to mention who over the years gave their time, assistance, care, friendship and love to our Mom. We’re forever grateful.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI