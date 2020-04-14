Viola, Jr., Samuel J.

After graduating in 1971 from St. Lawrence High School in Chicago, Sam became an elevator mechanic. He married Patricia O'Grady on Jan. 10, 1976. In 1996, Sam became Superintendent for Schindler Elevator Co., where he worked until retiring in 2011. Sam was very mechanically inclined and loved the challenge of repairing anything his friends or family would bring to him or inventing a way to make it run better. His talent also allowed him to remodel his family's homes and do custom woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman who liked to hunt and fish but loved most spending time with his family and cheering for the Chicago Bears. His quick wit, unique sayings and metaphors, and light-hearted humor would always make you smile and laugh.