Vinet, Janet H.

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS - Janet H. Vinet passed away at Heritage Assisted Living in Fredericksburg, Texas on June 23, 2019 at age 90. Jan was born October 6, 1928 in Kitchener, Ontario to Beata and Alfred Hasen. She married Pierre (Pete) R. Vinet Oct. 27, 1951. They raised four children in the U.S: Michelle, Pierre (Andy) A, Alisenne and Quentin. They moved to Madison the summer of 1967. When Jan's youngest child was in grade school she went back to school to earn her RN degree. She had a rewarding career in nursing until her retirement at age 70 1/2. She and Pete traveled and took cruises all over the world. In spring 2012, Jan moved to Heritage Assisted Living near her daughter Michelle. Jan loved to sew, read, work jigsaw puzzles, travel and ice skate. She was the most terrific mom and we miss her dearly. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, a sister; brothers and sisters-in-law, and a daughter-in-law. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Mike), Andy (Kim-deceased), Alisenne (Gary), Quin (Julie); grandchildren, Noelle (Daniel), Carson, Kiersten; great-grandson, Cooper; sisters, Trudy and Elizabeth; sister in law, Valerie; nieces and nephews. A private memorial service was held in Fredericksburg on June 27, 2019.
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
The Carolina Apartments
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Leon Varjian, a jester with keen insight into what tickles Madison's funny bone, was found dead Tuesday.
Funeral Homes
Madison-west
608-238-3434