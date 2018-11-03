STOUGHTON - Lorraine A. Vindedahl, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Home in Janesville. She was born in Stoughton on Oct. 8, 1926, the daughter of Adolph and Margaret Visaas. Lorraine graduated from Stoughton High School in 1944. She worked as a typesetter for the Capital Times and later for the Stoughton Courier Hub.
On Sept. 5, 1947, Lorraine married Clarence Vindedahl Jr. at Central Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed snowmobiling, spending time at the lake, camping with friends, traveling, and were life members of the Stoughton VFW. Lorraine's many crafts included sewing, cooking and baking, knitting, crocheting, painting, woodworking, and playing golf with Junior.
She is survived by her three children, Shirley (Larry) Burns of Traverse City, Mich., Steve of Fulton and Dennis (Karen) of Janesville; three granddaughters, Tina (Jeff) Arneson, Kelly (Seth) Jamison and Heidi (Matt) Tiberg; three great-grandchildren, Hayley Arneson, Asher and Nora Jamison. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald Visaas; and sister, Dorothy Grefsheim.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Stoughton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday.
Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Home or Covenant Lutheran Church. A special thank you to the staff of St. Elizabeth Home and Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Please share your memories of Lorraine at www.CressFuneralService.com.