Vind, Bernice Antonia “Bunny” McFARLAND/DEERFIELD - Bernice “Bunny” Antonia Vind, age 93 1/2, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Madison.
A full obituary will appear on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main St., Deerfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Monday. Burial will follow a luncheon at Lower McFarland Cemetery, McFarland.
