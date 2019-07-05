GAINESVILLE, MO.—David W. Vincent David passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian (Molly) in 2018. David is survived by stepsons, Steven (Sally) Billings, Scott (Mindy) Billings, Richard Billings, daughters Cheryl and Vicki; brother, William (Jeanne) Vincent, sister, Doris (Donald) Bailey; and grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
David was a retired operating engineer and owner of Waubesa Tree Service prior to moving to Forsythe, Mo. to try his hand at ranching. Dave and Molly had many adventures together and lived for several years in a large motor home seeing the country. They lived in California for a while until they moved back to Gainesville where they had a small country home. David had many friends around the country and he will be greatly missed.
There will be a memorial service at the Kingdom Hall in Gainesville, Mo. on August 4th.