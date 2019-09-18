LA JOYA, TEXAS—Alberto Villarreal, age 62, of La Joya, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born on Sept. 28, 1956, in Laredo, Texas, the son of Perfecto and Consuelo Villarreal.
Alberto graduated from Madison West High School and attended UW-Milwaukee. He served in the U.S. Navy as a mechanical engineer, where he served on USS Canopus, USS Wisconsin and in a submarine. He served in three wars, Granada, Panama, and Persian Gulf.
Alberto was a private investigator and owned his own business in Milwaukee for many years. He enjoyed running, weightlifting, and was a black belt in karate. He loved travelling, spending time by the ocean, nature, and eating ice cream.
Alberto is survived by his daughter, Consuelo Villarreal; nine sisters, Mary Jane Villarreal, Martha Ortiz, Maria Banuelos, Yolanda Thetford, Ramona Villarreal, Hilda Natera, Sara Villarreal, Benita Villarreal, and Diana Bontreger; three brothers, Rolando, Jesus, and Jose Villarreal; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Perfecto and Carlos Villarreal.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
To plant a tree in memory of Alberto Villarreal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.