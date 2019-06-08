MADISON - Nancy C. Vilbrandt, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The Rev. Richard Pritchard, a vigorous culture warrior whose conservative stands on social issues made frequent news in Madison over several decades, as did his work fighting for racial justice and ministering to the downtrodden, died Tuesday.