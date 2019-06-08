MADISON - Nancy C. Vilbrandt, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

