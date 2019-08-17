STOUGHTON - Sigmond Edmund Vilagi, 95, Formally of Union Township, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, August 14, 2019, under the care of family and LeRoyer hospice in Antigo. Sigmond "SIg" was born April 23, 1924, in Racine, Wis., an only son to Zigmund and Teresa (Baunoch) Vilagi. Sig was united in marriage to Evelyn (Stearns) Kazmierski in 1947. They later divorced. In 1964, Sig reunited in marriage to Mary Jean (Skibbs) Vilagi who preceded Sig in death on May 12, 1998. Sig is survived by his three children, Judi (John) Nehmer, Jill Zagar (Ronald) Kettlewell, of Pickerel; and Jeffrey (Donna) Vilagi of Kings Mountain, N.C.; grandchildren Jason (Rachael) Nehmer, Newport, Oregon; Jared (Jennifer) Nehmer, Racine; Zachary (Caron) Zagar, Antigo; Casey Kettlewell, Janesville and Esther (Jacob) Ebenhoe, Monona; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Emma, Kyle, Lizzy, Zofia, Tilia and Lucia; special friend, Del Jensen of Evansville; his trusty Labrador Retriever, Lefty; and other great and faithful friends. Sig was preceded in death by his Wife, Mary; his sister, Teresa Anderson; his niece, Wendy Andersen, his former son-in-law, Leo Zagar, along with many great canine companions including Speedy, Ollie and Tiger.
Sig was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy at Pearl Harbor and New Orleans, Louisiana.
Sig was an avid Cubs fan.
Sig, along with his wife, Mary were patriarchs off the Madison Retriever Club and lifetime members of the Wisconsin Amateur Field Trial Club in Horicon, Wis. Sig was an avid amateur trainer, participating in field trials and presiding as judge beginning in the late 1950’s retiring as a handler in 2016. In 2003, Sig was inducted as a handler in the Retriever Hall of Fame, Tennessee. Sig worked for Wisconsin Bell Telephone until his retirement.
A memorial service, officiated by Sig’s dear friend Bruce Davis, will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12 p.m. Noon, at the Virgin Lake Park pavilion on Roby Road, in Stoughton followed by a meeting of friends at the Madison Retriever Club’s Stoughton Training Grounds, 2837 Hauge Road, weather permitting. A dinner and celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N. Page Street, Stoughton. The American Legion Post 59 Hall, at 12 p.m. Noon, will be the alternate site for Sig’s service if weather is inclement.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Sig’s name are sent to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, 200 East Hwy. 14, Janesville, WI 53545 or to the Madison Retriever Club, for improvements to the Hauge Road Property in Stoughton, N26W27037 Prospect Avenue, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Thanks and gratitude to the employees and residents of the Kelly House in Evansville for their kindness and heartfelt compassion over the last three years. Appreciation to LeRoyer Hospice of Antigo and the Aspirus Staff for all their loving care during Sig’s short stay.
Sue, your arrangement of the Antigo VFW Post 2653 and Sparks Doernenburg Post 3 American Legion 13 flag fold ceremony meant the world to Sig and his family. We are forever grateful.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home/Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield are assisting the family.