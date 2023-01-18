July 7, 1945—Jan. 7, 2023

MAZOMANIE—Victoria “Vicky” K. Julson, age 77, of Mazomanie, passed away peacefully at University Hospital in Madison on Saturday, JanUARY 7, 2023.

She was born July 7, 1945, in Dodgeville to the late Elmer and Margaret (Meyer) Julson. Vicky worked at Spring’s Window Fashions for 32 years; retiring in 2006. She enjoyed crafting, going for rides, dogs and cats and going to the senior center to play bingo.

Vicky is survived by her longtime friend, Nyla-Jean Heintz; neighbor, John Heintz; niece, Shannon Julson; dear friend, Glenn Schwoerer; caregiver, Coleen Lentz; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Julson; nephew, Shane Julson; and dear friend, Bonnie Trainor.

A visitation for Vicky will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. where a brief service and a few words will be shared at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held at the Mazomanie Cemetery at a later date.

