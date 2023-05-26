Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 23, 1958 - May 21, 2023

REDGRANITE - Victoria "Vicki" Lynn Laurent, of Redgranite, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Sunday May 21, 2023. She was born in Baraboo on December 23, 1958 to Victor and Ellen Wedekind.

Vicki loved being outdoors whether working in her yard or enjoying time around the campfire with family and friends and being with her dogs: Frank and Fabian. She especially enjoyed times spent with her grandchildren. She retired from Appleton Papers several years ago.

She is survived by her children: Amanda Cone of Baraboo and Don (Melissa) Cone of Appleton; six grandchildren: Mitchel Hoppe, Cole Hoppe, Dante Hoppe, Celeste Cone, Cullen Cone, and Sean Cone; siblings: Tony (Mari) Wedekind of Baraboo, Theresa Wedekind of Sun Prairie, Tammy (Bill) Smith of Baraboo, Susan (James) Crawford of Georgetown, KY, William Wedekind of Sun Prairie, and Jonna (Troy) Bennett of Madison; as well as many friends, nieces and nephews, and her special friend, Tim.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, parents, nephew, James, and niece, Angela.

A Prayer Service will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Redlin-Ertz funeral home with Father Jay officiating at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.