March 21, 1949—Feb. 10, 2023

STOUGHTON—Victoria J. “Vickie” Normington, age 73, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, in Stoughton.

She was born March 21, 1949, in Madison, to the late Virgil and Margaret (Adams) Normington. Victoria lived in Oregon and the Stoughton areas for many years. She volunteered at Oregon Manor and worked at many churches in the Oregon area. Vickie loved being around people and making them smile, and she always remembered people’s birthdays. She enjoyed bowling, dances, going to the Main Tap, singing in the choir, and loved to go on trips. If you teased her too much, she would “put you in the book.”

Victoria is survived by her siblings: Judy (Daryll) McKeown, Virgil (Kristi) Normington, Marlene Humberg, David (Kim) Normington, Marcia (Billy) Hanson; her favorite aunt, Mary Jane Melvin; and other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dale Marie “Putter” Malm; three brothers: Timothy Paul Normington, Phillip Normington and Donnie Normington.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 143 Washington St. Oregon with Rev. Jeffrey Hendrix presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Graves Cemetery.

Thank you to Community Living Services for all the years of services, and special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Lincoln Home, especially Dan, Nick and Katie.

